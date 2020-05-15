Buddy Black joins Neel-Schaffer as Senior Structural Engineer

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that Buddy Black, PE, has joined the firm as a Senior Structural Engineer in the Birmingham office. Black has more than 40 years of experience with the Alabama Department of Transportation, including 37 in the Bridge department.

His experience at ALDOT included nine years as a bridge designer, 10 as a bridge design section supervisor, 10 as the Assistant State Bridge Engineer and eight years as the State Bridge Engineer. After retiring in 2016, Black returned to ALDOT as a retired state employee. During that stint, he served within the department’s Construction Bureau, performing plan reviews for bridge construction projects statewide.

“Buddy is a great addition to the Neel-Schaffer team. His wealth of experience and technical expertise will enhance our services in the region,” said Craig Hanchey, PE, Executive Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s East Region. “It will also be great to see Buddy working again with Lance Taylor, our Alabama Operations Manager. Lance and Buddy worked together for many years at ALDOT before Lance joined our team two years ago. The combination of their project experience is an asset to our Alabama transportation team.”

“I am excited to welcome Buddy to Neel-Schaffer,” said Taylor. “I enjoyed working with him at ALDOT for many years and have always respected his extensive knowledge and humble attitude. It is a great opportunity to get to work alongside him again, see him mentor our staff and expand our capabilities. He is great resource for us in Alabama.”

Black is a Registered Professional Engineer in Alabama. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from the University of Alabama.