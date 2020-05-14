Business owners turn to financial advisors to stay afloat

By LISA MONTI

In a matter of weeks, businesses from Main Street to shopping malls were facing major disruption as the coronavirus pandemic began unfolding. Owners responded by cutting back operations, closing or adapting to new ways of operating, mainly online, to try to manage.

Now, financial help is available in the form of loans, and some business owners are turning to their financial advisors to navigate the new resources and rules to make the most of what’s available and stay afloat.

Michelle Mabry, president and managing partner of Client 1st Advisory Group in Hattiesburg, said she devoted a few weeks working 8 hours a day researching the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act which provides more than $2 trillion of economic aid to workers and businesses.

She then reached out to her clients to discuss what they needed to do and not do regarding their personal and business finances, including retirement investments and job loss. She also helped her business clients find the appropriate bankers to go to to access economic relief.

Mabry said the Payroll Protection Program (PPP) was the biggest benefit of the CARES Act, offering forgivable loans for payroll, rent and utilities so small businesses could keep the doors open and their employees on the payroll. “The whole idea behind hat is to prevent layoffs and pay employees so that everybody can continue to get paid. You can even apply if you are self employed,” she said.

Mabry said another resource for businesses experiencing temporary loss of revenue is the Economic Injury Disaster Loan advance of up to $10,000. The loan advance will not have to be repaid.

Gary James, vice president of Summit Wealth Group and a financial advisor for Summit’s Meridian office, offered a checklist of advice. “The first thing is to be sure you apply for the PPP loan,” said James. “Your bank can guide you through the process. If you have a loan available, take advantage of it to improve your cash position.”

But, he further advised, “If you do get a PPP loan, be sure you work with your accountant or someone else who knows the law to be sure you get as much loan forgiveness as possible. There are strict guidelines to have the loans forgiven, and you want to have as much forgiven as possible. Consult with someone to make sure you spend the money on things that qualify for forgiveness.”

Secondly, James said, remember that cash is king. “Keep as much cash as you possibly can,” he said. “If you’ve been paying extra on your mortgage, don’t pay extra right now. Pay the minimum and move on. You can catch back up later.”

James also advises to reach out to vendors and be honest with them about your situation. After all, they share an interest in your business surviving. “I’d recommend you contact all the vendors you may have, and people you owe debt to and ask them if you can forgo payments for a period of time. Some may be doing this already voluntarily. They want to work with you if you’re honest with them. Try to work it out.”

James further recommends looking after your employees by reassuring them and encouraging them so they don’t get frustrated with trying to access resources such as unemployment.

“Encourage them to continue to apply for unemployment. The system is so backed up now but encourage them to continue to apply for unemployment,” he said.

James said he knows of one business that has someone available in the office to help walk employees through the process because they want to keep their employees close by. “It’s more likely they will be around when you need them back. Good employees are hard to find. Help them to survive,” he said.