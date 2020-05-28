Butler Snow’s Luther T. Munford receives award for distinguished legal writing

Butler Snow attorney Luther T. Munford has been named a “2020 Law360 Distinguished Legal Writing Award” winner by the Burton Awards.

The prestigious honor is awarded to only 30 articles from nominations submitted by the nation’s top 1,000 largest law firms. Munford received this award for his article “No Way Around It: The Need for Federal “Permission and Assistance” Can Preempt a State Tort Duty,” which originally appeared in Pro Te: Solutio, Butler Snow’s quarterly pharmaceutical, medical device and health care publication. Former Butler Snow attorney Erin P. Lane also contributed to the piece.

“Pro Te: Solutio, as the name suggests, was created to inform our clients on the wide range of issues and topics which have an impact on the pharmaceutical, medical device and health care industry and to offer solutions for addressing them,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “Luther’s article is an excellent example of the publication achieving its goal, and we are proud he will be recognized for his work by this prestigious association.”

Munford serves in an of counsel role in Butler Snow’s appellate and written advocacy group, and concentrates his practice on appellate matters, media law, constitutional law, professional liability and product liability defense.

Munford is member of the American Bar Association and the Mississippi Bar, and is a past president of the American Academy of Appellate Lawyers. He received his undergraduate degrees from Princeton University and Oxford University and his Juris Doctor from the University of Virginia School of Law.

The Burton Awards – a nonprofit program run in association with the Library of Congress, presented by lead sponsor Law360 and co-sponsored by the American Bar Association – were established in 1999 to honor the finest accomplishments in law, including writing, reform, public service and interest, regulatory innovation and lifetime achievements in the profession.