Chambers USA 2020 ranks 44 Butler Snow attorneys and 15 categories

Butler Snow has announced Chambers USA 2020, the prestigious, independent legal industry referral guide, has ranked 44 of the firm’s attorneys as leaders in their fields. The firm has also been ranked in 15 categories.

Chambers USA ranks the top attorneys and law firms across the United States. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice area(s), and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. A law firm ranking relates to a department of the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work done. The 2020 edition features rankings of more than 19,000 attorneys and more than 6,000 law firms.

“We congratulate all of our attorneys who were recognized by Chambers USA,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “This prestigious recognition reinforces our team’s commitment to the many clients, industries and communities we serve.”

Chambers USA 2020 ranked the firm in the following categories:

Product Liability & Mass Torts (USA Nationwide)

Real Estate (Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee)

Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana)

Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Mississippi)

Corporate/Commercial (Mississippi)

Energy & Natural Resources (Mississippi)

Environment (Mississippi)

Labor & Employment (Mississippi, Tennessee)

Litigation: General Commercial (Mississippi, Tennessee)

Banking & Finance (Tennessee)

Healthcare (Tennessee)

Chambers USA 2020 ranked Butler Snow attorneys in the following categories:

Nationwide Leader Listings

Mississippi: Individual Leader Listings

Tennessee: Individual Leader Listings

Alabama: Individual Leader Listings

Louisiana: Individual Leader Listings

Texas: Individual Leader Listings

South Carolina: Individual Leader Listings

Massachusetts: Individual Leader Listings