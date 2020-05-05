Chambers USA 2020 ranks 44 Butler Snow attorneys and 15 categories

Butler Snow has announced Chambers USA 2020, the prestigious, independent legal industry referral guide, has ranked 44 of the firm’s attorneys as leaders in their fields. The firm has also been ranked in 15 categories.
Chambers USA ranks the top attorneys and law firms across the United States. Rankings for individual attorneys are based on their practice area(s), and evaluation of their legal knowledge and experience, ability, effectiveness and client service. A law firm ranking relates to a department of the firm and the qualities of the ranked attorneys within that department. Factors and considerations are judged by interviews with those active in the market – mainly clients and other attorneys with whom they work – and by assessing recent work done. The 2020 edition features rankings of more than 19,000 attorneys and more than 6,000 law firms.
“We congratulate all of our attorneys who were recognized by Chambers USA,” said Christopher R. Maddux, chair of Butler Snow. “This prestigious recognition reinforces our team’s commitment to the many clients, industries and communities we serve.”
Chambers USA 2020 ranked the firm in the following categories:
- Product Liability & Mass Torts (USA Nationwide)
- Real Estate (Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee)
- Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana)
- Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Mississippi)
- Corporate/Commercial (Mississippi)
- Energy & Natural Resources (Mississippi)
- Environment (Mississippi)
- Labor & Employment (Mississippi, Tennessee)
- Litigation: General Commercial (Mississippi, Tennessee)
- Banking & Finance (Tennessee)
- Healthcare (Tennessee)
Chambers USA 2020 ranked Butler Snow attorneys in the following categories:
Nationwide Leader Listings
- William M. Gage – Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Orlando R. Richmond Sr. – Product Liability & Mass Torts
- Paul S. West – Gaming & Licensing
Mississippi: Individual Leader Listings
- Phil B. Abernethy – Litigation: General Commercial
- Paula Graves Ardelean – Labor & Employment
- John A. Brunini – Environment
- R. Barry Cannada – Corporate/Commercial
- Stephen C. Edds – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
- Andrea La’Verne Edney – Litigation: General Commercial
- John F. England – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
- Sue Hicks Fairbank – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
- Trudy D. Fisher – Environment
- J. Clifford Harrison – Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance
- Steven M. Hendrix – Real Estate
- John C. Henegan – Litigation: Appellate
- Robert C. Hutchison – Real Estate
- Selby A. Ireland – Corporate/Commercial
- Timothy W. Lindsay – Labor & Employment
- Christopher R. Maddux – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- R. Wilson Montjoy II – Energy & Natural Resources
- Luther T. Munford – Litigation: Appellate
- Ryan J. O’Beirne – Gaming & Licensing
- E. Barney Robinson III – Litigation: General Commercial
- Stephen W. Rosenblatt – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Phillip S. Sykes – Litigation: General Commercial
- Robin Banck Taylor – Labor & Employment
- Timothy M. Threadgill – Labor & Employment
- Thad W. Varner – Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
Tennessee: Individual Leader Listings
- Dan H. Elrod – Healthcare: Regulatory
- Robert M. Holland, Jr. – Real Estate
- Jones Wilson Luna – Environment
- Ann E. Lundy – Healthcare Regulatory
- Gayle Malone, Jr. – Litigation: General Commercial, Litigation: Mediators
- Kara E. Shea – Labor & Employment
- Adam G. Smith – Banking & Finance
- Robert L. Trentham – Litigation: Medical Malpractice Defense
- Robert J. Walker – Litigation: General Commercial
Alabama: Individual Leader Listings
- Angie Godwin McEwen – Real Estate
Louisiana: Individual Leader Listings
- Lee C. Kantrow – Corporate/ Mergers & Acquisitions
- David S. Rubin – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Paul S. West – Gaming & Licensing
Texas: Individual Leader Listings
- Eric J.R. Nichols – Litigation: General Commercial
- Martin A. Sosland – Bankruptcy/Restructuring
South Carolina: Individual Leader Listings
- Bradish J. Waring – Litigation: General Commercial
Massachusetts: Individual Leader Listings
- Stephen E. Weyl – Banking & Finance: Public Finance
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info