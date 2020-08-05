Chambers USA recognizes Brunini among top law firms in Mississippi

The 2020 edition of Chambers USA, which lists leading law firms and individual lawyers in an extensive range of practice areas, jointly awarded high rankings to nine Brunini attorneys and six of the firm’s practice areas.
Chambers USA ranked six of Brunini’s practices, with the firm’s Energy & Natural Resources practice receiving the highest ranking possible in the state. The firm’s Construction, Commercial Litigation, and Environmental practices were also highly ranked.
Nine Brunini attorneys were recognized as among the best in their fields in Mississippi by Chambers USA include:
Construction:
Sam Kelly
Ron Yarbrough
Corporate/Commercial:
Walter Weems
Energy & Natural Resources:
James Halford
Watts Ueltschey
Gene Wasson
Environment:
John Milner
Gene Wasson
Litigation: General Commercial:
David Kaufman
Real Estate:
David Andress
