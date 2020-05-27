CMR approves commercial, charter boat license expiration date extension to June 30

The Mississippi Commission on Marine Resources approved today to extend the expiration date to June 30, 2020, for commercial fishing licenses and for any charter boat licenses that expire prior to June 30, 2020.
Applicants are still able to obtain commercial licenses by mailing a copy of both the boat registration and the boat owner’s driver’s license, as well as a check or money order, to the MDMR at 1141 Bayview Avenue, Biloxi, MS 39530.
The Mississippi Department of Marine Resources is dedicated to enhancing, protecting and conserving marine interests of the state by managing all marine life, public trust wetlands, adjacent uplands and waterfront areas to provide for the optimal commercial, recreational, educational and economic uses of these resources consistent with environmental concerns and social changes. Visit the DMR online at dmr.ms.gov.
