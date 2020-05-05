Courts carry on, even in a pandemic

By LYNN LOFTON

As in every facet of current life, the COVID-19 pandemic is affecting the way the state’s court system conducts business. Beginning in mid March, the Mississippi Supreme Court has issued emergency administrative orders pertaining to court operations, appropriate steps to protect public heath and safety, the release of pre-trial detainees, and authorization for trial judges to delay jury trials.

“Trial courts across the state issued orders postponing their previously scheduled jury trials,” Supreme Court spokeswoman Beverly Kraft said. “The Supreme Court gave individual judges the discretion to postpone any trials on their own dockets.”

However, the Supreme Court ordered that some in-person proceedings cannot be delayed. These include jury trials that were currently in progress; Department of Child Protection Services emergency matters related to child protection and custody orders; proceedings directly related to protecting the constitutional rights of all persons; habeas corpus; mandatory youth court detention hearings for youth held in custody; and emergency mental-health orders.

“Any other emergency and time-sensitive matters are in the discretion of individual judges.” The Supreme Court directive says. “Each judge is authorized to determine the manner in which necessary in-person proceedings are to be conducted. Any such in-person proceedings shall be limited to attorneys, parties, witnesses, security officers, members of the press, and other necessary persons, as determined by the trial judge.”

Technology is becoming a great aid for courts and attorneys and Zoom is a mainstay. Chancery Judge Carter Bise of Hancock, Harrison and Jackson counties said, “We are getting up to speed on electronic courts. We already had electronic filings with the deputy clerks for lawyers, and the courthouses are open for direct filing. All four judges in the district are holding hearings using Zoom and teleconferencing which allows all to be present from their homes.

“It’s a new learning curve but it allows participation with a large number of participants. All chancery judges in the state meet each Friday via Zoom.”

However, Judge Bise adds that there are some issues with decorum. “Since people think they are not technically in court, they may be in their pajamas or t-shirts and lying in bed.”

Attorneys Ashley Gunn and Michael Hewes agree about the importance of this new technology.

“Most courts have postponed civil jury trials and non-emergency hearings, and many courts are holding hearings via Zoom or telephonically,” Gunn, an attorney with Wise Carter Child & Carraway, said. “The current procedures vary across the state, but courts are trying to accommodate cases as much as possible while also being safe and following social distancing guidelines. A lot of work goes into cases before they are ‘heard’ in the courtroom, so those matters which were not yet ready for trial or a major hearing are still carrying on as normal, for the most part.”

She adds that the state Supreme Court and the federal District court orders are being implemented at the local level in ways that best fit that particular local area.

Hewes, an attorney with the Gulfport office of Butler Snow, says he and others in the firm are maintaining regular contact with clients, primarily through scheduled video conferences or phone conferences. “Many clients are under similar quarantine restrictions and there are few, if any, face-to-face meetings currently scheduled,” he said.

Hewes feels all cases have some degree of urgency in the context of jury trial settings, but his firm is seeing trial dates moved further down the calendar. “There have been hearings, conferences and petitions to get a firm timeline, and while some cases are slotted, the situation regarding scheduling is fluid and we are all working together to be as flexible as possible to ensure we are proceeding in a method that is the safest and most efficient for all parties,” he said.

Gunn says all litigants view their cases as critical, but the courts are mandating what is a priority in this unprecedented time. “Attorneys, judges, and court staff are facing the same concerns as the general population while also trying hard to continue as close to normal operations as possible to serve parties involved in the justice system,” she said. “Priority for hearings is given to urgent matters involving children and those in dire need of assistance, such as domestic violence protection hearings.”

Gunn notes that not all cases are right for telephonic and/or video hearings, but often times a matter can be handled without in person appearance. “Like many others, I am working remotely from home, but am connected through email and phone just as if I was in the office. COVID-19 hasn’t changed the fact that we are open for business.”

Hewes foresees more remote activities in the future until restrictions are lifted in their entirety. “On the civil side, many judges have continued trial settings, hearings, appearances etc. for 60 days or more and will revisit the continuance upon expiration of the period,” he said. “We have seen some cases where judges have continued any litigation activities involving face-to-face contact (depositions, medical examinations, etc.) for a defined period in light of the quarantine.”

Judge Bise said, “Due to time constraints, as well as the initial inertial of this emergency, there will be a backlog when the courts are fully open and moving again, but critical cases are being heard.”