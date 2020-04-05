David J. Hebert joins Neel-Schaffer as SW Region Structural Engineer Manager

Neel-Schaffer, Inc., has announced that David J. Hebert, PE, has joined the firm’s Baton Rouge office and will serve as Structural Engineer Manager for Neel-Schaffer’s Southwest Region offices in Louisiana and South Texas.

Hebert has nearly 25 years of experience as a Civil/Structural Engineer Manager, working for several other consulting firms, including a stint with N-S early in his career. He has extensive experience in highway bridge design, bridge foundation design and industrial structures design and project management.

“We are excited to have David re-join the Neel-Schaffer team,” said Jerry Trumps, Executive Vice President for Neel-Schaffer’s Southwest Region. “He brings a wealth of experience in bridge design and industrial structures design that will help us provide continued excellent service to existing clients and grow these services throughout the region.”

Hebert is a Registered Professional Engineer in Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Florida, Arkansas, Texas and Missouri. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering from Louisiana State University.