Delta State School of Nursing’s online RN to BSN program ranks among the best

Delta State University’s Robert E. Smith School of Nursing ranks third for best online RN to BSN Programs in Mississippi in 2020, according to RegisteredNursing.org. This marks the third consecutive year that Delta State’s School of Nursing measures high on the statewide list.

“Geared toward professional registered nurses striving for management roles in hospitals and healthcare settings, the online RN-to-BSN program through Delta State University has a leadership focus. Courses in the top-rated program are scheduled in a flexible format so they are achievable and within reach for working nurses,” write the assessors, a Carlsbad, Calif.-based advocacy group of registered nurses. “Students are permitted to take clinicals at settings that are near their home or work for added convenience. The RN-to-BSN includes a management practicum so students gain practical leadership experience.”

Criteria included tuition and fees, ratio of tenured faculty, and ratio of total nurse program completions vs. total program completions awarded by the institution, among other factors.

“We are honored that the RN-BSN program has been recognized again by this organization,” said Dr. Vicki Bingham, dean of Delta State’s School of Nursing. “The faculty of this program work diligently to ensure these registered nurses are equipped with the knowledge and skills to meet the needs of the current healthcare workforce.”

This year’s results continues longstanding positive evaluation of Delta State’s School of Nursing. For the previous two years, it ranked second in Mississippi for best online RN to BSN programs, per RegisteredNursing.org. Earlier top rankings for DSU’s RN to BSN program include No. 1 in the country in 2015 by RNtoBSN.org and No. 1 in the state in 2017 by RNtoBSNOnlineProgram.com. Also, College Choice rated it No. 2 most affordable in 2016.