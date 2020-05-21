Eldorado Resorts to re-open three Mississippi casinos today

Eldorado Resorts will resume operations at Isle of Capri Casino Hotel Lula, Lady Luck Casino Vicksburg and Tropicana Casino Greenville today.
Eldorado is implementing the Mississippi Gaming Commission’s regulations that limit the number of guests to no greater than 50% of the property’s maximum occupancy.
“As we continue to resume operations at our properties, the health and safety of our Team Members and Guests remains our number one priority,” said Anthony Carano, President and Chief Operating Officer of Eldorado Resorts. “We successfully opened our properties in Louisiana on Monday and we are excited to welcome back our Guests in Mississippi and to provide them the outstanding service and hospitality experiences Eldorado is known for.”
Eldorado has developed a comprehensive list of health and safety protocols which are being implemented in Louisiana, Mississippi and other gaming markets where it has operations as they reopen.
