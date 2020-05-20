Eley Guild Hardy and Barlow Eddie Jenkins announce merger

Eley Guild Hardy Architects and Barlow Eddy Jenkins have announced their merger, effective May 18.

New member of the Eley Guild firm are as follows:

Charles “Chuck” C. Barlow, Jr., AIA – Principal

Chuck Barlow graduated with a Bachelor of Architecture degree from Mississippi State University. As a testament to the quality of his academic achievements, at graduation, he was awarded the American Institute of Architects Student Medal. After working in Boston for a year, Barlow left for England where he attended graduate school at Cambridge University. Finishing two years of further study in Scroope Terrace, he received the Cambridge Diploma in Architecture, with Distinction, in 1983. Previously a guest design critic and/or lecturer at Harvard, Tulane, Ohio State, Carlton, Auburn, Virginia Tech and Mississippi State universities as well as the Cranbrook Academy for Arts, Chuck has continued to be involved in architectural education by serving as an occasional guest lecturer and design critic.

J. Scott Eddy, AIA – Principal

Scott specializes in healthcare architecture and Master Planning. He has worked with hospitals, clinics, physician groups, and other healthcare providers to identify their needs, evaluate existing facilities and to provide design services that best maximize operational efficiencies that will allow the providers to follow best practices in the delivery of patient care.

Over the past 30 plus years, Eddy has worked on a broad range of healthcare projects from small renovations to large, multi-phase additions for many healthcare institutions and has maintained long-standing client relationships. He has managed the project teams from the planning and design phases through construction to ensure the implementation of the design concepts.

Licensed since 1987, Scott is a 1982 graduate of the University of Southwestern Louisiana (now the University of Louisiana at Lafayette) with a Bachelor of Architecture degree and joined BEJ in the fall of 1983.

Brian T. Cabunac, AIA, LEED AP – Principal

Brian T. Cabunac received his Bachelor of architecture from Mississippi State University in 1993 and he joined Barlow Eddy Jenkins, P.A. shortly after graduation. Brian has gained over 20 years of experience in programming, planning, construction documents and specifications, construction administration, and project administration as a key player in most of the firm’s major medical and laboratory projects.

Cabunac earned the LEED AP credential in 2009, continues the tradition of leadership in energy-efficient and environmentally sustainable building that has spanned more than four decades.

Charles C. Barlow, III – Intern Architect

Before attending architecture school, Barlow attended the University of Mississippi as a physics major. After three years at Ole Miss, he had an epiphany which resulted in changing majors and universities. He graduated from Mississippi State University in May of 2018 with a Bachelor of Architecture degree with a minor in history.

While at MSU, he had the privilege of spending the Summer of 2015 in Rome studying Architecture Theory at the Rome Center. Following graduation, he moved to the Belhaven area and began working at BEJ in May 2018.

He and his wife, Hannah live in Jackson and we were married late last year. They are expecting our first child in July.