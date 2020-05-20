Elvie’s to reopen on Friday

Elvie’s restaurant at 809 Manship St. in Belhaven Town Center will reopen Friday after a pandemic-driven shutdown.

“We have taken a number of steps to implement stringent safety and sanitation measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines for reopening restaurant dine-in spaces,” the restaurant said in a release. “These include disposable menus, 50 percent capacity and social distancing in our indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as continuing to offer curbside takeout.”

The restaurant opened on Feb. 4 before the arrival of the corona virus.

Questions may be directed to (601) 863-8828 or elviesrestaurant.com.