Elvie’s to reopen on Friday

Elvie’s restaurant at 809 Manship St. in Belhaven Town Center will reopen Friday after a pandemic-driven shutdown.
“We have taken a number of steps to implement stringent safety and sanitation measures in compliance with local, state and CDC guidelines for reopening restaurant dine-in spaces,” the restaurant said in a release. “These include disposable menus, 50 percent capacity and social distancing in our indoor and outdoor dining spaces, as well as continuing to offer curbside takeout.”
The restaurant opened on Feb. 4 before the arrival of the corona virus.
Questions may be directed to (601) 863-8828 or elviesrestaurant.com.
