ERDC researcher awarded top honor from University of Alabama

Dr. Tim Rushing of the U.S. Army Engineer Research and Development Center (ERDC) in Vicksburg has earned one of the top awards at the University of Alabama — the 2020 Civil, Construction and Environmental Engineering Department Distinguished Fellow Award.

Rushing, who is chief of the Airfields and Pavements branch in the Geotechnical and Structures Laboratory (GSL), graduated with a bachelor’s in civil engineering from Alabama in 2000. After earning a master’s and doctoral degree from Mississippi State University, he joined the ERDC team in 2005 as a research civil engineer.

As an undergraduate student, Rushing worked on transportation and civil engineering projects.

Throughout his 15-year career, Rushing has primarily researched expedient matting systems, which are flat, lightweight planks that can be quickly assembled to build temporary roads or airfields for the military. Since the 1940s, the ERDC, formerly known as the Waterways Experiment Station, has led all matting evaluation efforts for the Department of Defense.