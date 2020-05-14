Financial planners trying to calm clients fears

By LYNN LOFTON

As the volatile financial and medical environment have the country in their grip, financial advisers across the state are doing their best to calm clients. All say it’s a tough time and advice is based on clients’ specific situations.

Matt Ballew of Ballew Wealth Management began his company in 1979 and says the corona virus has put a wrinkle in the economy that no one knows how to judge. “There are lots of questions and the market is still not cheap,” he said. “I feel there’s a lot of financial engineering which is not good in the short term.”

Does he advise clients to sit tight? “That depends on your amount of money and your needs,” he said. “I like commodities, cash and short duration treasuries at this moment. Commodities are the cheapest asset class. Overall, I’m cautious and staying alert.”

Scott Reed of Hardy Reed LLC says anyone in the financial world long enough was probably expecting some kind of bear market. “That’s when people get nervous and sell—an emotional response— but no one saw that a medical crisis would take down the market,” he said, “and we don’t know how to deal with it. 1918 was the last time something like this happened but it’s different now in the way people have responded to it and the government shutdown.”

He believes the market will rebound and reach new highs. “My advice to clients is very personal. Take a real strong look at your money and your time factor,” he said. “If you will need money soon, you shouldn’t be in equity markets. If you don’t need it for five, 10 or 20 years, you need to wait it out.”

Reed, whose company is headquartered in Tupelo with several offices in other north Mississippi cities, admits that knowing when to get in and when to get out of the market are hard to decide. “We don’t know what the market will do in the short term; timing is key,” he said. “Equities are up 70 percent of the time and I’m confident in them. I think I’m pretty realistic, which makes me optimistic. The good news is that there seems to be a lot of underlying support for this market. The most important thing I tell people is to get the bucket you put your money in right. How much do you need for security? How much do you need for the short term?”

Dudley Barnes of Barnes Petty Financial is in his fifth decade in this business and has spent a lot of time looking at past epidemics. “This one is different and looking past the pandemic looks bleak,” he said. “We’re trying to get our clients prepared and I do have two tips: don’t bet against the feds and don’t bet against science.”

Barnes sees something positive in the way the market has made a fast recovery after the middle of March. “Every person should have recovered about half of their losses now. If they give back some of these gains, it will be a time to buy, not sell,” he said. “I don’t see any reason not to be upbeat.”

Headquartered in Clarksdale, Barnes looks to health care and technology as growth sectors. “We’ve been proactive in changing some bond strategy and proactive in extreme pessimism in pricing,” he said. “It’s an ugly reality but we will get through this; we just must be wise.”