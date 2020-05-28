Finkelberg named to Barron’s Top 1,200 Financial Advisors list

Arty Finkelberg, Senior Vice President-Investments and Managing Director-Investments of Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James, was recently named to Barron’s list of the “Top 1,200 Financial Advisors.” The prestigious 2020 list draws from all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia.

Barron’s has recognized Finkelberg for seven consecutive years.

The ranking marks the second time in 2020 that Finkelberg, who heads up the four-member team of Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James, has been honored by a national business publication. Forbes selected him among the Best In-State Wealth Advisors, bestowed on him for the third year in a row.

Barron’s, a financial outlet published by Dow Jones & Co., produced the listing of distinguished advisors after weighing criteria such as assets under management, revenue produced for the firm, regulatory record, quality of practice and philanthropic work.*

“Our team at Finkelberg Investments of Raymond James take our clients’ trust very seriously,” said Finkelberg. “We always base our investment and retirement strategy on risk tolerance, and develop a plan based on diversification, risk and client expectations.”

Finkelberg, who manages more than $500 million in client assets, offers clients wealth management and retirement planning. He has more than 37 years in the financial services industry.