First Commercial Bank adds four new members

First Commercial Bank has announced the addition of four new associates to its group of established banking professionals. Brian Rippee, Pam Ware, Leanne Stamper, and Joy Luke have joined the First Commercial team to grow the commercial and private banking areas of the bank, and to expand the bank’s market presence. “Having these experienced, professional bankers join us further enhances our high-quality commercial and private banking teams, and accelerates our drive toward continual innovation and efficiency,” Walters said.

Together the four new team members have over 90 years of combined banking experience in commercial and private client banking, having supported multiple markets in the Southeast. Their depth of experience complements and enhances the First Commercial platform with opportunities for new products and services.

New Chief Private Client Banking Officer Brian Rippee stated, “Joining First Commercial Bank is the ideal opportunity to become part of a successful team and further formalize the private client initiatives–while ensuring we offer a premium level of service to our client relationships.” Newly appointed Chief Operations Officer Pam Ware added, “This is an opportunity to do something special in the banking industry: deliver great, common sense banking with an exceptional level of service while ensuring that we provide sophisticated products and services that exceed our client’s expectations. The First Commercial team has always had tremendous success because of its experienced, talented bankers, and I am looking forward to being a part of the bank’s further growth and success.”

Brian Rippee began his career with Union Planters as a credit analyst in 1989 after graduating from the University of Mississippi with a degree in Banking and Finance. He began his private banking career in 1994 with Deposit Guaranty and later re-joined Union Planters Bank. After the merger of Union Planters and Regions Banks, Brian also worked with Morgan Keegan Investments. In 2007 Brian was one of the founding members of Metropolitan Bank, serving as President of Private Client. During the transition of the merger with Metropolitan and Renasant Banks, Brian was named the President of Private Client and supported the multi-state footprint.

Mr. Rippee is on the Board of Directors for the Diabetes Foundation of Mississippi, Kidney Foundation, The One Hundred Club, Community Foundation for Greater Jackson, is a member of Century Club, and was a 2018 recipient of Leaders in Finance with the Mississippi Business Journal. He enjoys traveling, attending concerts (frequently combining the two), and golf. He and his wife, Stephanie, reside in Ridgeland and are the parents of three sons, Brian Scott, Davis, and Walker.

Pam Ware most recently served as the Director of Operational Process and Efficiencies for Renasant Bank. She began her career with Union Planters Bank in the Retail Leadership Development Program, following her graduation from Mississippi State University. She spent the majority of her career as the Chief Operations Officer with Metropolitan Bank, focusing on deposit operations, digital banking, loan operations, information technology, vendor management, and compliance.

Ms. Ware serves on the Board of Directors for Southern Financial Exchange and was the past chair for the Mississippi Bankers Association Women in Banking Committee. She also serves on the Board of Directors for The Salvation Army, is the Junior Auxiliary of Madison County Crown Club Chair, and is a Circle of Red Member for the American Heart Association. Ms. Ware was honored as an award recipient of the Top Ten Leading Business Women in Mississippi (2015), Top 50 Under 40 (2017), and Leaders in Finance (2017) by the Mississippi Business Journal. She enjoys classic cars, riding horses, and traveling, and lives in Madison with her 8-year old daughter, Holly.

Leanne Stamper joins First Commercial Bank as Director of Client Experience, and will be responsible for ensuring exceptional client service, both internally and externally. She will be leading the overall client experience while providing direct support to the First Commercial team. In addition, she will be instrumental in onboarding and servicing commercial clients for deposits, loans, and treasury management services, and will also oversee strategic initiatives for organizational experience, satisfaction, and alignment, while focusing on local community service opportunities.

Ms. Stamper is a 2009 M.B.A. graduate of Mississippi State University. Prior to joining First Commercial, Stamper was the Group Administrative Officer for Metropolitan Bank and Renasant Bank. In this capacity, she focused on the internal and external client experience within the Bank. Reflecting on her involvement in the community, one of her key achievements was the Metropolitan Women’s Forum, a symposium empowering women leaders within the community. She is an active member of the Junior League of Jackson, serving as the Chair of the Women’s Leadership and Advocacy Series. She is also active in the Jackson alumni chapter of Delta Delta Delta. She and her husband, Nathan, and their two young boys reside in Madison and are active in Grace Community Church.

Joy Luke comes to First Commercial Bank as Senior Lending Assistant. She brings over 29 years of experience. At the age of 18, she started working summers at Trustmark Bank. Following her graduation from Belhaven University with a degree in Business Administration, Ms. Luke joined Security Savings in 1991 as a teller/CSR. In 1993, she moved to Eastover Bank as a CSR and loan assistant and transitioned with the company through multiple mergers including Sunburst Bank, Union Planters, and Regions. In 2007 she joined Metropolitan Bank and then Renasant Bank, where she served as Client Services Director. Born and raised in Madison County, Joy and her husband, Todd, are involved in their church community and have two daughters, Rachel Wooten (Hunter) and Sara.