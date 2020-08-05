Forrest General honors Nurses of the Year

Forrest General honored its outstanding nurses during National Nurses Week celebrations, including announcing Nurse of the Year, Nurse Manager of the Year and Tech of the Year.

Forrest General’s nurses are dedicated to their job as is evident in the number of years they have worked to keep Pine Belt patients safe. According to records kept by Forrest General’s Human Resources Dept., nurses (RNs and LPNs) employed at the hospital have a total of 9,401.7 service years as of April 30, 2020. Of those years, 5,835.55 years are attributed to the services of registered nurses.

The announcement of the nursing awards is always a special time during Nurses Week, as these men and women are often known as the heart of healthcare. Leadership surprised the award winners on their units surrounded by their co-workers.

Clinical Nurse of the Year, Vickie McGowan, RN, Inpatient Rehabilitation Services;

Nurse Manager of the Year, Galen Pace, RN, 2T;

Nurse Mentor of the Year, Ruby Jones, RN, Asbury Hospice House;

Nurse Rookie of the Year, Janet “Kim” Graves, RN, 7T;

Nurse Preceptor of the Year, Amarylis Caves, RN, 4FB;

Nurse Team of the Year, Critical Care (ICU) team;

Tech of the Year, Kadetrias Holmes, RN, 8T.

“Nurses are the heartbeat of our hospital,” said Phyllis Chambers-Berry, Chief Nursing Officer. “Without their skillset and desire to care for and serve others, we would not be capable of providing the best care in the Pine Belt. I’m grateful to work beside such a skilled and caring group of professionals, and it is an honor to lead these professionals in such a fine organization as Forrest General Hospital.”