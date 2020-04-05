Forrest General names first DAISY Award winner

Ashley Harris, an LPN at Forrest General Hospital, has been selected the hospital’s first recipient of the DAISY Award. The award will be presented monthly to a deserving nurse who exemplifies clinical expertise and compassionate care and is recognized as a role model in the nursing community.
Harris was one of 10 finalists for this inaugural award and had already been presented a DAISY Award pin, along with other finalists, which included: Kayla Lynn Murillo, RN, 5T; Beverly Collier, RN, Cath Lab; Dawn Smith, RN, Radiology; Mikia Simpson, RN, Home Care; Mary Dieckman, RN, Education; Naomi Bridgers, RN, Education; Bethany Jackson, RN, ICU; Crystal Dewease, RN, 4FB, and Audra Delancy, RN, Epic.
