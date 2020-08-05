FRIDAY — Covid-19 skyrockets as 404 new cases and 13 new deaths are reported

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 9,090 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a single-day high of 404 newly identified cases on Friday.

It is the 31st day in the last 33 (24th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 15 days of more than 200 (10 of the last 11) and five days of 300 or more as the anticipated peak continues to elude the state.

There have been 409 total deaths reported (13 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 657, followed Lauderdale County with 463, Scott County with 438, Madison with 404 (71 new), DeSoto with 325, Jackson County with 273, Forrest County with 294, Rankin County with 238 and Harrison County with 193.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 41, Pearl River with 24, Monroe with 20 and Leflore with 18.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» May 4-10 — (Incomplete) Total cases 1,540/ Avg. per day 380

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

May 8: 404

May 7: 262

May 6: 217

May 5: 330

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3