Hancock Whitney donates $2.5 million to help the most vulnerable in South Mississippi

By BECKY GILLETTE

Many of Hancock’s branches were destroyed in Hurricane Katrina, but the bank set up card tables and tents in parking lots to give people access to money in their accounts. They even made millions in loans on Post-It notes.

Since then Hancock acquired Whitney Bank. And now Hancock Whitney has stepped up to the plate to help with the economic disruption from the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic. The bank has donated $2.5 million to help some of the Gulf South’s most vulnerable people.

Food pantries have received $1 million of that donation.

“The support from Hancock Whitney, especially during this time, is truly transformative for us to be able to meet this increase in demand we are seeing,” said Cyndy Baggett, vice president of development and marketing for Feeding the Gulf Coast. “The generosity is going to help us provide an additional 500,000 meals in those Mississippi communities that need help right now. We are just very grateful to Hancock Whitney for being a source of support and hope during this time.”

The need for the services provided by food banks has soared since schools and many businesses closed because of the pandemic. Web traffic to Feeding the Gulf Coast’s website has been up 1,100 percent. An estimated 35,000 additional people need food assistance in eight South Mississippi counties. There were already about 85,000 residents considered food insecure.

“It has demonstrated how fragile many people in the community are,” Baggett said. “We saw a little of this in the government shutdown this past year. So many people live paycheck-to-paycheck. If they have one missed paycheck, they have difficult decisions to make about whether they buy food or pay for rent, utility bills and medicine. The disruption of work has made all the difference in the world between stability and hunger. Children are now home from school, which wasn’t anticipated. Parents have to provide additional meals. All those things can impact what was a fragile budget.”

Baggett said not everyone has qualified to take advantages of financial help through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. They might not qualify for unemployment and other assistance.

Hancock Whitney Bank Mississippi Regional President Emory Mayfield said the bank’s first priority is to serve the communities where the bank operates.

“When we are going through such a challenging time like we are now, it is our way to give back to the community and help them navigate through these uncertain times,” Mayfield said. “Our role in the community is something we take very seriously. We are in touch with community leaders and they are letting us know where the needs of the community are the greatest. An estimated 12,000 families will be helped by the food bank donation. We partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast because it partners with many different food kitchens and pantries in the region. They have a far greater sense of where the need is the greatest than we could here at the bank.”

The bank also provided $600,000 for supplies to help protect residents in some of the hardest hit and low-to-moderate-income communities and first responders. They also donated $800,000 for housing relief, including making donations used to pay for legal resources to help disadvantaged individuals fight illegal evictions.

“Suddenly, many people are without a job and have a mortgage to pay,” Mayfield said. “We were just very concerned that these low-to moderate-income people would be taken advantage of. We wanted to provide housing relief so they could stay in their homes while we are going through this. We provide legal counsel to them if they were being illegally evicted. Our partners in the community felt this was a really big issue, and a place where we could play a role.”

And $100,000 was donated to the Hancock Whitney Associate Assistance Fund, which is in addition to $400,000 bank board members, executives, and associates who have already contributed to help Hancock Whitney associates affected by the pandemic.

“Our employees are not immune from this, either,” Mayfield said. “So, we have the Associate Assistance Fund that goes toward helping bank associates who are facing tough times. Maybe a spouse or partner has lost his or her job, or is impacted in other ways. This crisis impacts virtually everyone. It is challenging for us all. If you have two parents working with young children, what do you do when schools and day care centers are closed? How do you provide for them? That assistance fund is designed for those types of issues.”

Another ongoing effort is hiring local restaurants to provide individually-wrapped meals to healthcare professionals caring for COVID-19 patients. More than 8,000 meals have been delivered through the effort that helped restaurants stay open and pay hundreds of employees while emphasizing Hancock Whitney’s gratitude to healthcare heroes.

“Just in Mississippi alone, we serviced 12 hospitals from the Coast to Jackson,” Mayfield said. “Everyone benefitted from it. We wanted to make sure those on front lines–the real heroes as we have gone through this–had food and knew there were people who cared.”

Hancock Whitney President and CEO John M. Hairston said all of us are in this fight together to protect our loved ones, clients, colleagues, and communities from this virus.

“This pandemic is creating real, significant challenges for so many people in terms of adequate food, income, basic safeguards against the virus, and housing to shelter in place,” Hairston said. “Hancock Whitney has very deep roots in the communities we serve. It’s simply the right thing to do what we can so that together we help keep people safe and our communities strong.”

Hairston said countless individuals and organizations are doing extraordinary things in the battle to beat COVID-19.

“We thank them,” he said. “We salute them. We are also very grateful to our Hancock Whitney teams who have remained steadfastly committed to clients throughout this situation. Together, we can support each other, invest in our communities, reopen our hometowns, rebuild our businesses, and create a great future.”

A special page at www.hancockwhitney.com/covid19 offers timely updates on Hancock Whitney’s locations and operations, resources, fraud prevention tips, and ongoing direct assistance available for people and businesses suffering financial impacts from the pandemic, including fee waivers, loan payment deferrals, and SBA loans.