Harrell now Assistant Vice President for PriorityOne Bank

PriorityOne Bank has announced the promotion of Lynn Harrell. Harrell will be serving as Assistant Vice President, Loan Officer and Branch Manager for PriorityOne’s Pelahatchie branch.

Lynn attended Hinds Community College. She has been with PriorityOne Bank since August of 1999. She has served in many areas of the bank, most recently, Branch Officer and Lender.

Harrell has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She is the treasurer Rehobeth Baptist Church. Lynn and her husband, Tim, have three children, Curtis Wood, Kayla Gray and Candace Harrell and two grandchildren Paisyn Jade Gray and James Ace Gray.

PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $700 million.