Hill to serve on Mississippi Young Bankers Council

Water Valley banker Tyler Hill has been elected to the Executive Council of the Mississippi Young Bankers, a section of the Mississippi Bankers Association.

Since 1950, Mississippi Young Bankers has been active in providing leadership development activities, supporting financial literacy programs of the MBA and its member banks. MYB members are involved in administering scholarship programs for high school and college students, supporting the MBA Education Foundation, and advocating policy positions important to a strong banking industry.

Hill serves as vice president and chief credit officer for Mechanics Bank in Oxford and Water Valley, where he’s been since 2010. Prior to his career in banking, Hill was the Compliance Coordinator for Mississippi State University Athletics from 2001 to 2006, and then the Athletic Academic Coordinator Mississippi State University Athletics until 2010. He earned his Bachelor’s Degree from Mississippi State in 1999 and Master’s Degree from Mississippi State in 2001. He became an ICBA Certified Consumer Lending Officer in 2010, ICBA Certified Commercial Loan Officer in 2012, is a graduate of the Mississippi School of Banking (2012), and will be entering the final year of Louisiana State University Graduate School of Banking.

He is actively involved in the MYB’s Banker in Every Classroom program, and serves on the MBA’s Lending Committee. In addition to his involvement with the MBA, Hill has served as President of the Water Valley Chamber of Commerce in 2013, 2014, & 2015 and as the Co-Chairman of the 50th Anniversary Watermelon Carnival. He is a member of the Water Valley Rotary Club, a Water Valley High School Interact Club Rotarian Advisor, a member of the Family & Community Engagement Committee at Davidson Elementary School, a deacon of First Baptist Church Water Valley, a member of the Yalobusha County Economic Development & Tourism District, and a member of the Water Valley Regional Industrial Foundation.

Hill and his wife Jency Plunkett Hill have two daughters, Layla Kathryn and Ashlyn Elizabeth.