Ingalls to hold drive-in hiring event

Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold a drive-in hiring event for job seekers from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 22, on Singing River Island.

Event attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person without having to exit their vehicle.

“We are exploring innovative hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer,” said Edmond Hughes, vice president of human resources and administration at Ingalls. “This event allows us to efficiently interface with interested applicants while practicing safe social distancing.”

Attendees will enter the drive-in event at USS Wisconsin Loop on Singing River Island in Pascagoula. Each hiring station set up around the loop will represent a different shipbuilding craft.

To pre-register for this event, visit ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/wearehiring.

Ingalls is Mississippi’s largest private employer, with 11,500 employees.