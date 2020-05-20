Ingalls to hold drive-in hiring event

Ingalls Shipbuilding will hold a drive-in hiring event for job seekers from 9 a.m. until noon on Friday, May 22, on Singing River Island.
Event attendees will have the opportunity to apply for open positions and speak to Ingalls recruiters and shipbuilders in person without having to exit their vehicle.
“We are exploring innovative hiring techniques that provide greater accessibility to the many employment opportunities we have to offer,” said Edmond Hughes, vice president of human resources and administration at Ingalls. “This event allows us to efficiently interface with interested applicants while practicing safe social distancing.”
Attendees will enter the drive-in event at USS Wisconsin Loop on Singing River Island in Pascagoula. Each hiring station set up around the loop will represent a different shipbuilding craft.
To pre-register for this event, visit ingalls.huntingtoningalls.com/wearehiring.
Ingalls is Mississippi’s largest private employer, with 11,500 employees.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info