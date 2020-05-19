IP Casino Resort Spa to re-open on Thursday

IP Casino Resort Spa today announced it will reopen to the public on Thursday.

Casino gaming will resume at 11 a.m. on Thursday, along with a limited number of amenities.

“As we reopen our doors, the health and safety of our customers, our team members and the community will be our highest priority,” said Vince Schwartz, Senior Vice President of Operations for Boyd Gaming. “Throughout our property, we will implement comprehensive safety protocols approved by local, state and federal health officials. We are excited for the opportunity to reopen the IP, and we look forward to offering our customers an enjoyable – and safe – entertainment experience.”

Upon re-opening, IP Casino Resort Spa will practice “Boyd Clean,” a set of comprehensive protocols aimed at protecting the health and safety of its team members and guests. These protocols, which will be followed at all Boyd Gaming properties nationwide, include:

Mandatory face coverings and temperature checks for all team members;

Social distancing requirements and capacity restrictions across all customer and team member areas, including casino floors and restaurants;

Enhanced cleaning and sanitation of all high-touch surfaces, including door handles, gaming machines, table games, handrails and elevator buttons;

Increased placement of hand sanitizer dispensers throughout our properties;

Required training for all team members on our safety protocols.