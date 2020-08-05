Jones Walker attorneys in Mississippi ranked in Chambers USA 2020

Jones Walker LLP recently announced its top rankings in the 2020 edition of Chambers USA. The firm ranked regionally in 14 practices: Banking & Finance (Alabama, Louisiana); Bankruptcy/Restructuring (Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi); Construction (Georgia); Corporate/Commercial (Mississippi); Corporate/M&A (Louisiana); Energy & Natural Resources: Oil & Gas (Louisiana); Environment (Louisiana); Gaming & Licensing (Louisiana); Healthcare (Louisiana); Labor & Employment (Louisiana); Litigation: General Commercial (Louisiana, Mississippi); Litigation: White-Collar Crime & Government Investigations (Louisiana); Real Estate (Louisiana, Mississippi); and Tax (Louisiana). The firm also ranked nationally in three practices: Construction, Gaming & Licensing, and Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York).
This year, 57 Jones Walker attorneys in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana, and Mississippi were recognized for their prominence in specific areas of law.
NATIONWIDE
- J. Kelly Duncan, Gaming & Licensing
- George J. Fowler, III, Transportation: Shipping/Maritime: Litigation (outside New York)
- Thomas B. Shepherd, III, Gaming & Licensing
- Neal J. Sweeney, Construction
Mississippi lawyers recognized are:
- Jeffrey R. Barber, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Neville H. Boschert, Litigation: General Commercial
- Mark T. Davis, Real Estate
- Gina M. Jacobs, Corporate/Commercial
- Kristina M. Johnson, Bankruptcy/Restructuring
- Craig N. Landrum, Corporate/Commercial: Banking & Finance
- Christopher S. Pace, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
- Kaytie M. Pickett, Litigation: General Commercial
- Thomas B. Shepherd III, Gaming & Licensing
- Ann Corso Taylor, Real Estate
- Aileen S. Thomas, Corporate/Commercial: Municipal Finance
