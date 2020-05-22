Krebs promoted at Community Bank

Amanda Krebs has recently been named Assistant Vice President for Community Bank. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Krebs recently served as a Loan Officer and has been in banking for seven years. In her new role, Krebs will continue to manage the Spillway office, as well as, continue to grow and maintain a loan and deposit portfolio.

Krebs is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Psychology. She is also enrolled in her second year at the Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.

She and her husband, Brandon, currently live in Madison.