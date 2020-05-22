Krebs promoted at Community Bank

Amanda Krebs has recently been named Assistant Vice President for Community Bank. A native of Shreveport, Louisiana, Krebs recently served as a Loan Officer and has been in banking for seven years. In her new role, Krebs will continue to manage the Spillway office, as well as, continue to grow and maintain a loan and deposit portfolio.
Krebs is a graduate of Mississippi College with a Bachelor of Science in Biology and a minor in Psychology. She is also enrolled in her second year at the Mississippi School of Banking at Ole Miss.
She and her husband, Brandon, currently live in Madison.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info