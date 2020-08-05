Laurel City Clerk/Finance Director first in state to win The Quill award

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit Organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide, recently selected former IIMC Board of Director, Mary Ann Hess, MMC, City Clerk/Finance Director, Laurel, as its 2020 Quill Award recipient. Hess is the first IIMC member from Mississippi to win the Quill.

The award recognizes members who have made significant and exemplary contributions to their community, state or province and IIMC.

Since February 2000, Hess has been the Laurel City Clerk/Finance Director

Hess has worked in city government for nearly 25 years and was the first Laurel employee to obtain IIMC’s Master Municipal Clerk designation. Prior to becoming the City Clerk/Finance Director, Hess served as the City Clerk/Finance Director in Greenville for five years. Her other job experience includes working as a Management Consultant for the State of Tennessee in Nashville.

She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi where she received her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration. She is also a Past State President of the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association, Mississippi City/County Management Association and the Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians. She also served two years on the IIMC Legislative Committee. Hess served as IIMC’s Region IV director from 2014 to 2017, representing Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi,Oklahoma and Texas.