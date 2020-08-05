Laurel City Clerk/Finance Director first in state to win The Quill award

The International Institute of Municipal Clerks (IIMC), a nonprofit Organization with more than 15,000 members worldwide, recently selected former IIMC Board of Director, Mary Ann Hess, MMC, City Clerk/Finance Director, Laurel, as its 2020 Quill Award recipient. Hess is the first IIMC member from Mississippi to win the Quill.
The award recognizes members who have made significant and exemplary contributions to their community, state or province and IIMC.
Since February 2000, Hess has been the Laurel City Clerk/Finance Director
Hess has worked in city government for nearly 25 years and was the first Laurel employee to obtain IIMC’s Master Municipal Clerk designation. Prior to becoming the City Clerk/Finance Director, Hess served as the City Clerk/Finance Director in Greenville for five years. Her other job experience includes working as a Management Consultant for the State of Tennessee in Nashville.
She is a graduate of the University of Mississippi where she received her Master’s and Bachelor’s degrees in Business Administration. She is also a Past State President of the Mississippi Municipal Clerks and Collectors Association, Mississippi City/County Management Association and the Mississippi Association of Parliamentarians. She also served two years on the IIMC Legislative Committee. Hess served as IIMC’s Region IV director from 2014 to 2017, representing Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi,Oklahoma and Texas.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info