Weeks before college students were set to graduate and enter the workforce to begin their careers, the pandemic upended the remainder of the school year and beyond. For students studying law and accounting in the state’s colleges and universities, classes were shifted online as campuses closed and students returned home. Administrators quickly adopted new grading systems and began adjusting plans for graduation ceremonies, summer classes and the fall term. For some graduates, job prospects are in flux for now.

The decision to move the Ole Miss Law School classes online was made during spring break, which was extended by a week to make the switch beginning March 23. “The big push was to get the faculty trained and get them to where they felt comfortable” with the new online course management system, said Dean Susan Duncan. The faculty went all out to learn a new way of teaching, she said. “They really care about their students and they are trying to do their best to get them through this.”

During the first week, students learned how to access the recorded lectures while the faculty stayed in close contact with them, adjusting workloads and making other refinements.

“By the second week, changes were made, everything was really resolved and there were fewer concerns,” she said, as students and teachers became more familiar with the new arrangement.

Other changes followed, she said, including giving pass-fail instead of letter grades and allowing open book exams. All the exams are being handled remotely and the last one is set for May 7. Graduation would have been May 9.

Summer classes all will be online as well. “We still don’t know what fall is going to be. People are really hoping to be back in the classroom if they feel safe enough.”

Meanwhile, students were waiting to see if their summer jobs would be affected and even when the state bar exam would be given. “Many states have already postponed theirs until the fall,” Duncan said. “That’s a real problem because student offers might be revoked if they haven’t passed the bar.”

Duncan said before the pandemic, the job market for lawyers was good, having rebounded after the Great Recession.

But even with uncertainty about the future, Duncan sees a silver lining in the new normal. “The faculty knows much more about using technology and how it can improve or enrich the classroom,” she said.

The law students showed resilience and grit, which she said will serve them well in their profession and in life. “I’ve seen them rise to the challenge and be kind to others. It’s not what anybody wanted to happen but it’s been really heartwarming to watch the students and faculty come together and support each other.”

The Mississippi College School of Law moved classes online after extending spring break by a week, and gave students the option to take a class credit/no credit. Many students had experience with remote learning, and all faculty members “had some level of experience teaching some classes through online means,” said Professor Matt Steffey. “That facilitated the quick pivot.”

Graduation has been moved from May to August and summer classes will be online. “Then we expect to resume in-person classes in the fall,” said Steffey. Everything is subject to change, though.

Steffey said finishing out the semester remotely has been “effective although not ideal.” It has created a feeling of camaraderie, with “everybody facing the same set of emergency circumstances,” though not everyone is affected equally. “It’s not ideal but for adults in a professional school for half a semester, it happened as well as one could hope.”

At the University of Southern Mississippi’s School of Accountancy, the move to all-online classes was smooth because many classes already had been taught using a mix of online and face to face sessions, said Marv Bouillon, Director, School of Accountancy.

With the campuses closed, he said, “all of my meetings are done virtually,” including student exit interviews and faculty meetings. For the most part, students are handling the new normal well, he said.

Graduation now is planned for late August, he said, “assuming everything straightens out by then.” Summer school for the most part will be online, much like it was last year. He said fall classes are expected to be online and in classrooms “but with a few more online classes than normal.”

The pandemic has put career plans in a holding pattern, he said. “A lot of them had spring internships and many of them got job offers before everything fell through,” he said.

Even in all the uncertainty, public accounting firms are holding their own for the most part in what would be the busy tax season.

Many have been hired by businesses to fill out applications for government loans. “That’s been a big deal,” he said. With the tax deadline extended, summer will be busy filing taxes. “I’m hoping it gets back to normal but now many firms are working virtually just like we are for the most part.”