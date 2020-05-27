Merit Health Rankin welcomes senior care director

Joey Crain has been named senior care director at Merit Health Rankin.

Crain is a registered nurse with a master of nursing/healthcare administration degree from The University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson.

With over 20 years of healthcare experience, Crain provides oversight to the geriatric inpatient behavioral health unit. In his role, he manages the day to day activities of the unit, patient care and community outreach.

The majority of Crain’s healthcare career has been serving individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

“Those years of providing child and adolescents psychiatric treatment, adult acute and chronic psychiatric treatment, substance abuse treatment and medical/geriatric psychiatric treatment have prepared me for this role,” Crain says.

“My oldest brother has cerebral palsy and lives in a long term care facility in Rankin County,” he adds. “Seeing the challenges he has faced and his strength to overcome those challenges is what inspired me to become a nurse.”

The geriatric inpatient behavioral health unit is an 18 bed department housed inside Merit Health Rankin in Brandon. The short term treatment program is for adults aged 55 and over who are experiencing behavioral and/or emotional problems.

“We are proud to have Joey on our team. His experience in this field is an asset to our patients and their families,” said Heather Sistrunk, CEO, Merit Health Rankin.

Crain, a 1997 graduate of East Central Community College and a 2003 graduate of UMMC, lives in Forest with his wife of 21 years, Julie, and their four children.