Methodist Rehab names Employees of the Quarter

Methodist Rehabilitation Center has announced Clinical and Support Service Employees of the Quarter for its Jackson hospital and external campuses.

For the second quarter of 2020, the honorees include Amanda Griggs of Brandon, a social worker at MRC; Lionel Griffin of Jackson, a security guard at MRC’s main campus; Wes Myers of Brandon, a physical therapy assistant at Methodist Outpatient Therapy in Flowood; and Charlotte Floyd of Jackson, a certified nursing assistant at Methodist Specialty Care Center in Flowood.

Methodist Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive inpatient medical rehabilitation programs for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, stroke and other neurological and orthopedic disorders.

MRC’s external campuses include Methodist Outpatient Therapy clinics in Flowood and Ridgeland, Methodist Specialty Care Center in Flowood, Methodist Physical Medicine in Flowood, and Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics clinics in Flowood, Meridian, Hattiesburg, Cleveland, Oxford, Starkville and Monroe, La.