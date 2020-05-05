Methodist Rehab names Employees of the Year for 2019

Methodist Rehabilitation Center has announced 2019 Clinical and Support Service Employees of the Year for its Jackson hospital and external campuses.

The honorees include Kaitlin Snyder of Pearl, physical therapist for MRC’s brain injury program; Shelia Floyd of Jackson, rehabilitation technician for MRC’s brain injury program; Lori Verhage of Cleveland, certified orthotist/prosthetist at Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics’ Cleveland Clinic; and Abdul Muhammad of Jackson, security officer for MRC’s east campus in Flowood.

Methodist Rehabilitation Center provides comprehensive inpatient medical rehabilitation programs for people with spinal cord and brain injuries, stroke and other neurological and orthopedic disorders.

MRC’s external campuses include Methodist Outpatient Therapy clinics in Flowood and Ridgeland, Methodist Specialty Care Center in Flowood, Methodist Physical Medicine in Flowood, and Methodist Orthotics & Prosthetics clinics in Flowood, Meridian, Hattiesburg, Cleveland, Oxford, Starkville and Monroe, La.