Millsaps College taps Beth Clarke as vice president of enrollment

Millsaps College has selected Beth Clarke, current senior executive director of admissions strategy and counseling at Sweet Briar College, as vice president of enrollment. Clarke will lead the admission and financial aid efforts at Millsaps, and spearhead the college’s comprehensive efforts to grow and sustain enrollment. Clarke will begin her new role at Millsaps on July 6.

“I am thrilled to welcome Beth Clarke to the Millsaps College family,” said Dr. Robert W. Pearigen, president of Millsaps. “She brings extensive experience in higher education admission to our team, and we are excited about working with her to grow our enrollment and expose more students to the unique experience of a Millsaps education.”

Clarke has served in her current role at Sweet Briar since 2018, and also served as acting vice president for enrollment from August 2019 – December 2019. She helped drive significant growth for the fall of 2020, with applications up 18%, admitted students up 19% and deposits up 12% compared to the previous year. She also led efforts to develop a new comprehensive financial aid model.

Prior to Sweet Briar, Clarke filled multiple roles at Virginia Wesleyan University including assistant vice president for enrollment, associate dean of admission, director of development and director of alumni relations. She helped lead efforts that resulted in the university’s highest enrollment on record in the fall of 2017, which included the largest new class since 2001.

“I am looking forward to taking on the new challenges and incredible opportunities that come with this role at Millsaps,” Clarke said. “Millsaps has a strong reputation as one of the finest liberal arts colleges in the country, and I know we can leverage that reputation to increase enrollment.”

Clarke earned her Bachelor of Arts in communications at Virginia Wesleyan University and a Master of Education in educational policy, planning and leadership with a specialization in higher education administration at The College of William and Mary.