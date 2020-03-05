Mississippi should safeguard meat-processing plant workers

Gov. Tate Reeves wisely took a cautious approach to re-opening Mississippi’s economy last week. He replaced his shelter-in-place edict with a safer-at-home order, good through May 11. The order was not as cautious as the guidelines issued by President Donald Trump, but was far from the open-everything-up notion some protestors want.

Reeves appears to be heeding his top health advisor, State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs. “This thing is not over,” Dobbs said. “We need to continue to be careful.”

While, Reeve’s order calls for continued social distancing and no group gatherings of more than 10 people, he did open up operations for many businesses. He provides guidelines to open up retail businesses while continuing to restrict operations for restaurants and prohibit operations at bars, gyms, clubs, tattoo parlors, and more. He provides guidelines for health care professionals and facilities and for nursing homes.

Surprisingly, the order included no specific mention of manufacturing operations, particularly meat-processing plants. The latter became a distinct issue last week when Trump used his authority under the Defense Production Act to order meat-processing plants to stay open.

“It is important that processors of beef, pork, and poultry (‘meat and poultry’) in the food supply chain continue operating and fulfilling orders to ensure a continued supply of protein for Americans,” the order stated.

Trump’s order followed operation shutdowns at 20 slaughterhouses and processing plants across the country, including plants operated by industry titans Smithfield Foods and Tyson. Meat-processing facilities can easily become hot spots because many workers stand elbow to elbow for long hours. Indeed, the virus risk at some plants is far greater than that at gyms and bars.

Some processors have implemented CDC safety guidelines, placing plastic shields between workers, strengthening sanitizing procedures, providing masks and protective gear to workers, and sending symptomatic workers home with pay.

The CDC guidelines are voluntary, however, even though the President’s order for processing plants to operate is mandatory. OSHA has so far dodged issuing enforceable safety measures related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Given the importance of poultry and meat-processing plants to the state’s economy, it was notable for this key industry sector to be missing from Reeves’ order.

Little has been made public about the incidence of the virus and steps to protect workers at Mississippi’s poultry and meat processing facilities. Several national stories mention Mississippi – “The virus has infected hundreds of workers at plants in Colorado, South Dakota, Iowa, Pennsylvania, Mississippi and elsewhere” – but provide no specifics on Mississippi.

There were rumors out of the White House that the President’s order would include a provision for the federal government to provide protective gear and supplies to meat-processing plants to help them operate safely, but it did not.

What does appear to be forthcoming, instead, are provisions (both state and federal) to limit companies’ liability from potential lawsuits filed by workers infected by the coronavirus. In the case of high risk meat-processing plants that fail to fully implement the CDC’s recommended safety measures that would be criminal.

If the federal government is not going to safeguard these workers, Mississippi leaders should .

“Let each of you look not only to his own interests, but also to the interests of others” – Philippians 2:4.

Crawford is a syndicated columnist from Jackson.