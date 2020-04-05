Mississippi’s Ryan Bradley joins Gulf Seafood Foundation board

Ryan Bradley, a fifth-generation fisherman who serves as executive director of Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United (MSCFU) and owner of Sea Alis Seafood Company, has joined the Board of Directors of the Gulf Seafood Foundation.

Bradley replaces longtime Mississippi director Jennifer Jenkins, owner of Crystal Seas Oysters in Pass Christian, who resigned after the death of her father.

“The Gulf Seafood Foundation has been a leader in serving our fishermen and seafood community,” said Bradley. “For many years, the organization has done a great supporting and promoting the Gulf seafood industry. I am honored to join this prestigious board and offer any help I can. I am sure this will be very beneficial for what we have going on here in Mississippi, as well as our efforts in Washington.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ryan onto the board,” said Jim Gossen, president of the Gulf Seafood Foundation. “We are impressed at the results he has gotten advocating in Washington for both the Mississippi and Gulf seafood industries on numerous issues. We are looking forward to adding our voice to his in this advocacy.”

Mississippi Commercial Fisheries United works collaboratively with the Louisiana Shrimp Association, Gulf of Mexico Reef Fish Shareholders Alliance, Share The Gulf, MS/AL Sea Grant, and multiple academic institutions and researchers throughout the Gulf. It has built relationships with state and federal elected officials to ensure healthy marine ecosystems along with fair and equitable seafood access for America’s countless seafood consumers.

Bradley spends a lot of his time in Washington educating legislators on the need to reform of the fisheries disaster process. He says his State is becoming used to disasters and is handling the Covid-19 crisis in stride. However, the State’s fishing community is still reeling from the 2019 Louisiana Bonnet Carre Spillway opening for more than 200 days that completely destroyed numerous seafood operations.