Molina Healthcare of Mississippi announces nearly $50,000 to fund purchase of personal protective equipment

In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Molina Healthcare of Mississippi (“Molina”) is committing nearly $50,000 for the purchase of personal protective equipment (“PPE”) to help protect health care professionals and those in need during the coronavirus pandemic. Molina is aiding its provider partners most impacted by low and in some cases, depleted, PPE supply by donating more than 17,000 3-ply masks, 4,000 N95 masks, and 7,000 nitrile medical gloves. This contribution will support small clinics, federally qualified health centers (FQHCs), rural health clinics (RHCs), and larger health systems.

Since the crisis began, Molina has been actively identifying partners that require monetary support to help address COVID-19 shortages and emergency needs. This $50,000 donation for the purchase of PPE follows Molina’s $36,000 donation to 14 Mississippi organizations that are supporting individuals and families affected by the coronavirus with needed food and other resources.

Molina Healthcare of Mississippi is committed to tackling the pandemic and continues to take the following steps to support relief efforts:

Molina has waived all cost share and prior authorization requirements for COVID-19 services for all health insurance products offered in Mississippi.

Molina continues to provide virtual urgent care for Medicaid and Marketplace members through its partnership with Teladoc. For information on how to access this this service, members can visit this website or call1-800-Teladoc.

Molina members can receive free home delivery of prescriptions through any CVS Pharmacy, which is a convenient option to avoid coming to the pharmacy for refills or new maintenance prescriptions.

Molina is offering its Coronavirus Chatbot tool for members seeking information about COVID-19 risk factors, which is available on the Molina website, member portal, and mobile app.