MONDAY — 7 new deaths as state reports 327 new cases of Coronavirus

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 7,877 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 327 newly identified cases on Monday.

It is the 32nd day in the last 34 (26th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 16 days of more than 200 and three days of at least 300.

There have been 310 total deaths reported (7 new).

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 542, followed by Lauderdale County with 432, Scott County with 369, DeSoto with 304, Madison County with 286, Jackson County with 267, Forrest County with 248, Rankin County with 207 and Harrison County with 184.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 27, Pearl River with 20, Leflore with 17, and Monroe County with 16.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» May 4-10 — (Incomplete) Total cases 327/ Avg. per day 327

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3