MSU again named Mississippi’s top ‘Best Value College’

Mississippi State was recently recognized as the state’s top “Best Value College” in 2020 for giving students the best return on their educational investment.

In its annual Best Value Colleges study, New York-based financial technology company SmartAsset determined that MSU graduates earn higher average starting salaries than their peers from other state colleges and universities.

According to the study, MSU graduates receive an average starting salary of $51,100, $2,600 higher than the next highest university in the rankings. The average starting salary for all Mississippi higher education graduates is $44,557.

Along with average starting salary, SmartAsset examined cost of tuition, student living costs, student retention rate, and average scholarships and grants awarded. The different categories were weighted to determine each institution’s College Education Value Index. MSU’s Education Value Index was 40.32, nearly two points higher than the University of Mississippi, the second school in the ranking. Mississippi College is third.