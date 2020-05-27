MSU Foundation fills two key fundraising positions

As its “Infinite Impact” capital campaign continues, the Mississippi State University Foundation has added a new fundraiser for the gift planning area and places a veteran in a key role to lead fundraising efforts for the College of Business.
Kevin Randall of Starkville fills the newly created position of assistant director of gift planning to support the university’s efforts to secure private gifts through charitable estate planning. Randall grew up in Starkville and attended Mississippi State for prerequisite coursework before earning a Bachelor of Science in physical therapy from the University of Mississippi Medical School in 1999.
Randall has worked most of his career in the field of physical therapy, specifically in the Golden Triangle area. Most recently, he spent nearly six years as the physical therapist and clinic manager for Columbus Orthopaedic Clinic Outpatient Physical Therapy Office in Starkville and Columbus. Prior to that, he was a physical therapist at the Longest Student Health Center on the MSU campus for 14 years.
Additionally, Stephen Lack of Starkville assumed responsibilities as lead fundraiser for the College of Business beginning in May.
Originally of New Orleans, Louisiana, Lack joined MSU in 2018 as assistant director of development for the James Worth Bagley College of Engineering, assisting with alumni and development efforts for the college. Prior to MSU, Lack served as business resource coordinator for Catholic Charities Archdiocese of New Orleans, and designed and developed the Refugee Employment Services program for that organization.
Lack received a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies from the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg in 2010. In 2013, he earned a Master of Arts in Migration and Refugee Studies from the American University in Cairo, Egypt.
