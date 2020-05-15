Muzzi named board member for Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta has announced the election of new board member, Doreen Muzzi, to their corporate board.

Muzzi lives in Shaw, and works as a Senior Content Specialist for the Bader-Rutter Advertising Agency in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She also owns and manages her own consulting business. She is originally from Hopkinton, Massachusetts.

“As a mother and a Mississippi Delta business owner, I believe that securing the success of our next generation of Deltans is critical to the continued success of our region.” Muzzi said of her election to the Corporate Board.

Doreen has extensive training and certifications from the Harvard Kennedy School’s Executive Education program and the U.S. Army’s Defense Information School. She has successfully implemented communication plans for diversified clientele around the region and in a variety of subject areas.

Bethany Tarpley, Board Chair, believes Muzzi will be a tremendous asset to the organization. “The Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta is honored to have such an accomplished, talented, and dedicated person as Doreen join our board.” Tarpley added, “Her passion for Delta youth and their growth is evident in her own life and I am thrilled she is joining with the Boys and Girls Delta clubs to help in our missions.”

“Ideally, every young person who calls the Delta home should be treasured for his or her unique intellect and talent. I look forward to ensuring this is a reality for our youth through the efforts of those leading and mentoring through the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta.” Muzzi said. “I am honored to be more personally involved in the Boys and Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta.”

Doreen attended Delta State University and is a graduate of Westfield College in Massachusetts. She has served as past Chair of the Delta Regional Authority’s Leadership Network Board of Directors and also served on St. Joseph’s Catholic Schools Advisory Council.

“Doreen is committed to our mission,” said CEO David Dallas, “To enable all young people, particularly those who need us most, the opportunity to become caring productive and responsible citizens. Our Board Members help make this happen. Doreen’s experience will help the organization better serve communities and children going forward.”

The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Mississippi Delta was established in 2002 and currently has nine active clubs throughout the region in Tunica, Clarksdale, Jonestown, Batesville, Grenada, Greenwood, Itta Bena, Lexington, and Yazoo City. The Clubs serve 2000 children each year with after-school and out-of-school enrichment programs as part of the Boys & Girls Clubs of America.