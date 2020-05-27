Nancy Lane elected treasurer of National Association of Realtors

Nancy Lane, a commercial Realtor from Brandon, was recently elected the Treasurer for the National Association of Realtors (NAR) by the Association’s Board of Directors. She is the first Mississippian to be elected to the Association’s seven-member Executive Committee. NAR is America’s largest trade association, representing 1.4 million members. The Treasurer of NAR oversees a $500 million business comprised of real property investment, the operating budget, and Second Century Ventures. The position is a two-year term serving from 2021 – 2022.

Lane was Director of Real Estate for 18 years at the McCarty-Holman Company in Jackson, earning her Broker’s license and handling sales, leasing, acquisitions and property management for all owned real estate for the company, a portfolio of nearly $40 million.

In 1996, Lane earned the prestigious designation of Certified Commercial Investment Member and a year later began her own brokerage, Nancy Lane Commercial Realty Inc., now Lane-Harkins Commercial Real Estate.

In 2005, Lane served as President of the Mississippi Association of Realtors.

Lane’s NAR service includes 18 years on Committees and nine years on the Board of Directors. In 2016, Lane was the Association’s Region Vice President for Region 5, covering Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi, Puerto Rico, and the Virgin Islands. She is also a member of the Realtors Party Political Action Committee (RPAC) Hall of Fame and President’s Circle.

She lives in Brandon with her husband Jesse. She is the mother of two and grandmother to five girls.