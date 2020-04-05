Ole Miss pharmacy school ranks in top 25 again

The University of Mississippi School of Pharmacy again ranked in the top 25 nationally in the 2020 U.S. News and World Report survey of best pharmacy schools.
UM tied at No. 23 among public institutions and No. 24 overall in the most recent release. The rankings are based on peer assessments from all accredited pharmacy schools and published every four years.
“Our top 25 ranking is a testament to the dedicated faculty, staff, students, alumni and other partners we are fortunate to have at Ole Miss pharmacy,” said David D. Allen, dean of the pharmacy school. “We continue to have exceptional classroom and experiential learning experiences along with outstanding research opportunities that prepare our graduates to be health care leaders.”
The school rose to sixth in the nation in external research funding for 2018, according to the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy. Research funding reached $21.2 million, placing the School of Pharmacy second in the Southeastern Conference and among the top 5 percent of pharmacy schools nationwide.
