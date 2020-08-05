PriorityOne Bank promotes Joni Garner Johnson

PriorityOne Bank recently announced the promotion of Joni Garner Johnson. Johnson will be serving as Customer Service Representative Administrator for PriorityOne.
Johnson who graduated from Magee High School; holds a Cosmetology Degree from Mississippi College of Beauty Culture. She also is a 2019 graduate of The Mississippi School of Banking sponsored by the Mississippi Bankers Association and The University of Mississippi. Joni attends yearly training from Get Technical Education for Finance Institutions for Mississippi Deposit Accounts and IRA Advanced Courses. She has been with PriorityOne Bank since March of 2012. Joni has served in many areas of the bank including, Loan Processor, Customer Service Representative, Diamonds Banker and Branch Officer.
Johnson has also served her community in multiple leadership roles. She is active in the American Bankers Association programs, Teach the Children to Save and A Banker in Every Classroom. Joni is a member of the PriorityOne Fundraising and Marketing Committees. She is a lifelong member of Rocky Hill Baptist Church. Joni and her husband, Eli, live in Mize with their son, John Garner, and daughter, Eliza Rose.
PriorityOne Bank, based in Magee, operates fifteen offices in twelve Mississippi communities: Collins, Seminary, Hattiesburg, Magee, Mendenhall, Richland, Brandon, Ridgeland, Flowood, Pearl, Pelahatchie, and Morton. The bank has assets of approximately $700 million.
