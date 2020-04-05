Reeves opening restaurants and other businesses

Today, Gov. Tate Reeves announced the next phase for Mississippi to begin slowly reopening the state’s economy while trying to flatten the curve.

In a new executive order, Reeves lays out the next steps of a measured, strategic plan following our state health officials recommendations to protect lives while restoring Mississippians’ livelihoods. This Executive Order amends his Safer At Home order, which he signed over a week ago and still remains in effect until May 11. The new guidelines go into effect at 8 a.m. on May 7 until 8 a.m. May 11, which is when the Safer At Home order ends as well.

“I don’t want to wait if there are steps that we believe we can safely take now to ease the burden on Mississippians fighting this virus. There are thousands around the state that are set to close their doors for good. They cannot hold on much longer. I hope that this will not only be some much-needed relief for those restaurant employees but also provide for some joy for the people of Mississippi,” said Reeves.

Having said that, Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 7,877 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 327 newly identified cases on Monday.

It is the 32nd day in the last 34 (26th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 16 days of more than 200 and three days of at least 300.

There have been 310 total deaths reported (7 new).

••••••••••

Social distancing guidelines to begin the process of slowly and safely reopening restaurants and allowing outdoor recreation, including:

RESTAURANTS:

Before in-house dining can resume, the entire restaurant and bar must be deep-cleaned, disinfected, and sanitized top to bottom.

All restaurants and bars are expected to take every step necessary to implement the regulations, orders, and guidance from the Mississippi State Department of Health and CDC to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

All employees will be screened daily at the beginning of their shifts, including asking whether they have been in contact with a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the past 14 days and have they had a fever in the last 48 hours.

Cloth masks must be provided to all employees who come in direct contact with customers. Employees are required to wear that mask throughout their shift.

All employees must be provided training on how to limit the spread of COVID-19.

No more than 50% seating capacity in both indoor and outdoor dining areas, and floor plans must be updated to ensure at least 6 feet between each group. Party sizes will be limited to no more than 6 people per table.

Bars and bar areas that do no offer food services are to remain closed.

Minimizing person-to-person contact through technology, like mobile or online reservations and contact-less payment, is encouraged.

Customers will be screened upon entry. Restaurants and bars must post signage at each entrance stating no customer with a fever or COVID-19 symptoms are allowed in.

Cafeteria-style buffets and food stations that are manned by restaurant staff are allowed with appropriate barriers to limit contact. Self-service buffets, food stations, and drink stations are prohibited.

All restaurants and bars must place hand sanitizer at all entrances, hostess stations, in/near bathrooms, and at cashier stations.

OUTDOOR RECREATION:

Gatherings are limited to a maximum of 10 people for indoor activities and a maximum of 20 people for outside activities.

Parks can open to the public from 9:00AM – 7:00PM for outdoor recreation under guidance from the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks and local authorities, with people following social distancing guidelines such as 6 feet separation. Outdoor recreation activities, such as swimming, are also allowed within those same hours.