Restaurants gear today for expansion of dining-in service

By JACK WEATHERLY

Restaurants are eagerly preparing to the latest loosening of pandemic restrictions — and they await the reaction from the public.

Gov. Tate Reeves on Monday announced he was allowing more people to dine in starting Thursday, as long as they do not exceed 50 percent of seating capacity.

The idea is to leave room for social distancing, a major part of precautions, along with deep desanitizing to fight the spread of the deadly and highly contagious virus that began in China and has spread throughout the world.

Confirmed corona virus cases in the United States reached 1.21 million on Wednesday, as various states and countries moved ahead with reopening plans.

The global number reached 3.72 million, and the death toll from the Covid-19 diseaserose to more than 261,000 Wednesday, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, The Wall Street Journal reported.

U.S. deaths topped 72,000, according to Johns Hopkins—close to 30 percent of the global total.

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of Covid-19 stood at 8,424 on Wednesday. There have been 342 total Mississippi deaths reported, according to the state Health Department.

Pat Fontaine, executive director of the Mississippi Restaurant and Hospitality Association, said that most eateries that did not shut down altogether have been relying on curbside pickups and deliveries.

Looking to the immediate future, Fontaine said, “Help is still an issue.” Unemployment pay and additional money from the federal government must be considered, he said.

The federal bonus of $600 a week for up to four months is seen by some as a disincentive to returning to work. The money is part of the $2 trillion stimulus package.

Texas and Georgia expanded the dine-in option a few days ago and outside seating is “the more popular choice,” Fontaine said.

Restaurants in the city limits of Jackson will have to wait till May 15 to expand the dine-in option because of Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba’s decision.

Natchez will wait till the end of May to offer that option, Fontaine said. The Oxford Board of Aldermen decided earlier this week to wait to act on that option.

At least two other of Mississippi’s largest towns – Hattiesburg and Natchez – have decided to wait before opening restaurants.

Meantime, the Mississippi Coast, which accounts for about one-third of the state’s tourism revenue, will see restaurants take advantage of the latest order from Reeves.

Gus Harris, owner of Cajun Crawfish in Long Beach, said Wednesday that “everybody is pretty excited.”

“This is high season for crawfish,” Harris said.

Biloxi Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich said on the city’s website that “we know everyone is anxious. We’re anxious, too, but we want businesses and their customers to adhere to these responsible precautions.”

Gulfport, the state’s second-largest city behind Jackson, likewise will take advantage of the new ground rules, according to Lashaundra McCarty, communications director for the city.

That means inside and outside the restaurants, McCarty said.

Back inland, Mark Shapley, owner of MM Shapley’s in Ridgeland, said the steak house is preparing for the return to dining in by taking advantage of the natural layout of the restaurant.

The restaurant shut down on March 13 and has been relying on curbside service for the past week, Shapley said.

He called the loosening of the rules to allow 50 percent seating “a pleasant surprise.”

4Top Hospitality will open its Ridgeland eateries – Sombra, Anjou and Amerigo – and its Amerigo in Flowood, but not Saltine, which is in the Fondren District of Jackson, which will not reopen till May 15.