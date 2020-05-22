ROSS REILY: Just wear the damn masks

Okay, Mississippians, its time to make a change.

News this week came that scientists found the coronavirus’ transmission rate via respiratory droplets or airborne particles dropped by as much as 75% when masks were used.

I really didn’t need this study to know that if we wear masks in public, the chances of passing on Covid-19 will drop.

But wearing a mask if a pain.

It is, I admit, and I have to remind myself about it every time I get out of my car. I haven’t been as consistent as I need to be. I have to be better.

So, as the Mississippi economy continues to open up, we all have to be more careful.

In most retail and commercial locations, no one is wearing a mask. In a few, everyone is wearing a mask and customers are required to wear a mask. To those folks, thank you.

It would appear, however, that most Mississippians are not wearing masks when in public.

Don’t we want to get back to some sort of normal way of life? Don’t we want to be able to open our businesses to a point that we are really making money?

Don’t we want to be able to go to a college football game this Fall (if that is really a possibility)?

Then, we need to wear masks in public to keep the monster at arm’s length.

While advances have been made, a vaccine for Covid-19 is further away than we would like. That leaves wearing a mask and making smart choices is our best bets in the short term.

Having said that, Friday’s report from the Mississippi State Department of Health show our numbers back on the rise. More than 400 Mississippians tested positive for Covid-19 on Thursday — our second worst day since the outbreak began. Sure, you can argue the numbers aren’t as bad as they seem or you can argue they are worse than they seem. But there is one thing for sure, the numbers aren’t going down.

None of us wants to shut everything down the way it was more than a month ago. That is certainly a losing proposition for the businesses of Mississippi.

Yet, if we keep going that way we are going, Gov. Reeves (to protect us from ourselves) is going to have no other option than to shut everything down again.

While it may not be the most comfortable thing to do, the smartest and easiest thing to do to keep Covid at bay is the one thing we all know we need to do.

Just wear the damn masks, y’all!

» ROSS REILY is the editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He can be reached at ross.reily@msbusiness.com.