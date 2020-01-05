ROSS REILY — Reeves more trustworthy than Legislature in Covid-19 crisis

While I don’t agree with every decision Gov. Tate Reeves has made during this Covid-19 crisis, I do believe he is acting with the best interest of the State of Mississippi in mind.

He probably should have issued a shelter in place order a week or two sooner, I would argue.

However, he sees what is going on in Mississippi right now for what it is, a threat the to the health of all Mississippians.

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 7,212 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a single-day high of 397 newly identified cases on Friday.

It is the 29th day in the last 31 (23nd consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 14 days of more than 200 (4 consecutive) and two days of at least 300.

There have been 281 total deaths reported (20 new, with 11 of the deaths reported today occurring between March 29 and April 16, and are based on death certificate investigations).

So, today Reeves, while prepared to loosen restrictions on business and society, pulled back and made the correct decision to wait and see how we proceed. He sees that we are using more hospital beds than at any other time during this crisis. He sees we are using the most ventilators since this crisis began.

His team has acted valiantly and within the law to mitigate the problems Mississippi has faced since the Covid-19 crisis began.

The legislature wants to change the plan in the middle of the game and take control of federal CARES Act funds to be doled out to Mississippians. This is a legislature that has shown little leadership up until now.

Again, agree with everything or not, Reeves has owned his leadership. He has admitted he has not made every single decision perfectly. That honesty is something we sorely need in state and national leadership.

I wish he had listened to leaders in Oxford and other places sooner, but I think Reeves is acting in good faith and in the best interest of my family, your family and everyone in Mississippi.

Will he make more mistakes along the way? Probably.

But I trust the direction he is going and if it is a choice between Tate and the legislature, I choose Tate.

This is a serious time for serious people, not folks looking to make a name for themselves.

If, as he said Friday, the buck stops with Reeves, then that is showing leadership we should follow.

» ROSS REILY is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He can be reached at ross.reily@msbusiness.com.