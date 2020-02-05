Saturday’s Covid numbers push upward as Reeves has important decision to make

By ROSS REILY

As we end a week and head into a new one, it is painfully obvious that the Covid-19 trend line in Mississippi is continuing to go up.

Unless some unforeseen event happens in the next 24 hours, the final numbers for the week will be up for the seventh consecutive week. Gov. Tate Reeves and state epidemiologist Dr. Thomas Dobbs have been expecting a peak for the last several weeks, which simply has not come.

Therefore, Reeves held off on lifting more personal and business restrictions Friday afternoon. Instead, he chose to watch the numbers this weekend before making any more decisions.

This is what he has to look at Saturday.

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 7,441 after the Mississippi Health Department reported 229 newly identified cases on Saturday.

It is the 30th day in the last 32 (24th consecutive) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 15 days of more than 200 (5 consecutive and 13 out of 14) and two days of at least 300.

There have been 291 total deaths reported (10 new).

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 4505, followed by Lauderdale County with 378, Scott County with 354, DeSoto with 294, Jackson County with 267, Madison County with 268, Forrest County with 226, Rankin County with 197 and Harrison County with 181.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 25, Pearl River with 20, Leflore with 17, Monroe County with 16, Forrest County with 13 and Tippah County with 10.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» April 27-May 3 — (Incomplete) Total cases 1,530 /Avg. per day 255

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3