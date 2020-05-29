Single-day high of 418 Coronavirus cases reported Friday

By ROSS REILY

Mississippi’s total of presumptive cases of COVID-19 now stands at 14,470 after the Mississippi Health Department reported a single-day high of 418 newly identified cases on Friday.

It is the 51st consecutive day (54 of 55) that the single-day total has been more than 100 with 36 days of more than 200 (11 consecutive) and 13 days of 300 or more and four of more than 400.

May 8’s total of 404 had been the single-day high for reported Coronavirus cases in Mississippi before today.

There have been 710 total deaths reported (17 new), the vast majority of which appear to have been with older patients with underlying conditions.

Cumulatively thus far, Hinds County has the most cases with 971, followed Lauderdale County with 730, Madison County with 709, Scott County with 640, Neshoba with 606, Jones with 576, Forrest County with 534 and DeSoto with 520.

Counties with the most deaths are Lauderdale with 59, Forrest with 38, Neshoba with 38, Pearl River with 31 and Leflore with 30.

TRACKING CASES BY THE WEEK:

» May 25-31 — (Incomplete) Total cases 1,538/ Avg. per day 307.6

» May 18-24 — Total cases 1,956/ Avg. per day 279.4

» May 4-10 — Total cases 1,951/ Avg. per day 278.7

» April 27-May 3 — Total cases 1,639 /Avg. per day 234.1

» April 20- April 26 — Total cases 1,637 /Avg. per day 233.0

» April 13-19 — Total cases 1,493 / Avg. per day 213.3

» April 6-12 — Total cases 1,143 /Avg. per day 163.3

» March 30- April 5 — Total cases 880 /Avg. per day 125.7

» March 23-29 — Total cases 551 /Avg. per day 78.7

» March 16-22 — Total cases 234 /Avg. per day 33.4

(The Mississippi Business Journal measures weekly cases on a 7-day cycle beginning every Monday)

Tracking new cases reported to Mississippi Department of Health:

May 29: 418

May 28: 328

May 27: 313

May 26: 273

May 25: 206

May 24: 247

May 23: 381

May 22: 402

May 21: 255

May 20: 263

May 19: 272

May 18: 136

May 17: 173

May 16: 322

May 15: 318

May 14: 393

May 13: 182

May 12: 234

May 11: 173

May 10: 123

May 9: 288

May 8: 404

May 7: 262

May 6: 217

May 5: 330

May 4: 327

May 3: 109

May 2: 229

May 1: 397

April 30: 246

April 29: 227

April 28: 248

April 27: 183

April 26: 193

April 25: 284

April 24: 281

April 23: 259

April 22: 178

April 21: 204

April 20: 238

April 19: 300

April 18: 181

April 17: 169

April 16: 264

April 15: 273

April 14: 145

April 13: 161

April 12: 139

April 11: 173

April 10: 209

April 9: 257

April 8: 88

April 7: 177

April 6: 100

April 5: 183

April 4: 97

April 3: 181

April 2: 104

April 1: 136

March 31: 90

March 30: 89

March 29: 95

March 28: 84

March 27: 94

March 26: 108

March 25: 57

March 24: 71

March 23: 42

March 22: 67

March 21: 60

March 20: 30

March 19: 50

March 18: 13

March 17: 11

March 16: 3