Southern Bone and Joint Specialists names human resources director

Southern Bone and Joint Specialists, P.A. has announced Katie Bennett, SHRM-CP, sHRBP as its human resources director.
Bennett, who has 10 years experience in human resources, will oversee the organizational benefit and human resource programs, from planning and design through implementation. She serves as the major resource person for all aspects of benefits and human resource policies including the timely dissemination of new or revised HR policies, job descriptions, benefits, and other HR information. She is responsible for employment applications, screens applicants and interviews staff.
Bennett received her bachelor of science degree in human resource management from the University of Southern Mississippi.
BEFORE YOU GO…
… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.
If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.Click for more info