E-ALERTS | SUBSCRIBE | LOGIN 

Mississippi's Must Reads
Home » NEWS » Banking & Finance »  St. Louis Fed appoints Mortimer to Community Banking Advisory Council

 St. Louis Fed appoints Mortimer to Community Banking Advisory Council

Posted by: Ross Reily in Banking & Finance, NEWS, Newsmakers 05/04/2020

Four generations of the same family have operated the Bank of Kilmichael. From left are Rodney K. Mortimer, chairman; Bertram S. (Buddy) Mortimer, president & CEO, and Rodney’s son, Kent Mortimer, senior vice president. the painting in this photo is Lagrone Mortimer, Buddy and and Rodney’s father and Kent’s grandfather.

Bertram “Buddy” Mortimer, president and CEO of the Bank of Kilmichael, is one of six appointees by the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis to its Community Depository Institutions Advisory Council. The council advises St. Louis Fed President James Bullard on the credit, banking and economic conditions facing council members’ institutions and local communities.

BEFORE YOU GO…

… we’d like to ask for your support. More people are reading the Mississippi Business Journal than ever before, but advertising revenues for all conventional media are falling fast. Unlike many, we do not use a pay wall, because we want to continue providing Mississippi’s most comprehensive business news each and every day. But that takes time, money and hard work. We do it because it is important to us … and equally important to you, if you value the flow of trustworthy news and information which have always kept America strong and free for more than 200 years.

If those who read our content will help fund it, we can continue to bring you the very best in news and information. Please consider joining us as a valued member, or if you prefer, make a one-time contribution.

Click for more info

Tagged with:

About Ross Reily

Ross Reily is editor of the Mississippi Business Journal. He is a husband to an amazing wife, dad to 3 crazy kids and 2 dogs. He is also a fan of the Delta State Fighting Okra and the Boston Red Sox.